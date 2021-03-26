OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrants Unit last night tracked down a man wanted in connection with an aggravated battery hate crime that took place in Destin on the 4th of July.

Officials say 33-year old Allan Chandler Muller III was located around 9:39 p.m. Thursday night hiding on the fishing boat, "Home Grown," which was docked on the Destin Harbor Marina.

They say when deputies asked him to stop he instead barricaded himself inside the main cabin. Muller taunted and cursed deputies for an extended period before finally presenting himself through an open door.

According to authorities, Muller was tased and taken into custody.

In addition to the warrant served for aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, Muller is now also charged with resisting arrest. They say his brother, 35-year old Preston Muller of Freeport is also charged with resisting arrest after approaching his boat, yelling at deputies and refusing to back away for an officer's safety.

Officials say on the 4th of July 2020, Muller is accused of shouting racial slurs at an Asian man who had been walking on the Destin Harbor looking for his girlfriend.

A witness say Muller attacked the victim, who is blind in one eye, by punching him in the face and knocking him unconscious. Muller then kicked the victim in the face. The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Hospital, with a jaw that had to be sewn shut for several weeks. The injury was said to be likely to cause "permanent disfigurement"