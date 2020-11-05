MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, February 1, 2020 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police responded to the One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Boulevard in reference to a disorderly complaint.
According to MPD, the complainant stated that the male subjects were selling clothing outside of his gas station from a black vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the area, attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the subjects refused to stop.
MPD says a pursuit ensued and ended when the subjects struck a tree. The driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot and was apprehended after a short pursuit.
The passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and sustained a broken leg. He was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Derrick Yelder, 29 was arrested on November 4, 2020.
