PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County deputies arrested a man accused of abusing his two-week-old child, leaving the baby with a fractured skull and other injuries.

Investigators said the mother left the baby and her other children, ages 5 and 10, with Brock Baumert while she went to a friend's birthday dinner. While she was out, deputies said the oldest child sent the mother a message that she needed to come home.

When she arrived, investigators said the mother found the baby in a child's swing with a bloody lip, a scratch on her nose, and bruising around her face. She took all three children to the hospital where the two-week-old was found to have a fractured skull, a fractured clavicle, and multiple bruises. The older children were not injured.

Deputies arrested Baumert and charged him with aggravated child abuse. He's held in jail without bond.