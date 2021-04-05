PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Escambia County deputies arrested a man accused of abusing his two-week-old child, leaving the baby with a fractured skull and other injuries.
Investigators said the mother left the baby and her other children, ages 5 and 10, with Brock Baumert while she went to a friend's birthday dinner. While she was out, deputies said the oldest child sent the mother a message that she needed to come home.
When she arrived, investigators said the mother found the baby in a child's swing with a bloody lip, a scratch on her nose, and bruising around her face. She took all three children to the hospital where the two-week-old was found to have a fractured skull, a fractured clavicle, and multiple bruises. The older children were not injured.
Deputies arrested Baumert and charged him with aggravated child abuse. He's held in jail without bond.
(1) comment
Don't let this idiot out of jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.