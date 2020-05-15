DESTIN, Fla.-- A Fort Walton Beach man, who crashed his truck through a wall around a condo's swimming pool, caused thousands of dollars in damage to the structure, but refused to conduct a field sobriety test for impaired driving or provide a breath sample to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Independent witnesses put 24-year old Travis Brady behind the wheel of his truck when it busted through the pool wall at a condo at 2708 Scenic Highway 98 in Destin, where he barely missed plunging into the water shortly before 1 A.M. Thursday morning.
A surveillance camera captured the impact.
A deputy at the scene says Brady. who was not injured in the crash, made a comment that he was driving drunk. He was charged with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.