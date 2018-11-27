(Meredith) – A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder after police said he beat a 7-week-old baby to death earlier this month.
Artem Eydelman, 29, was home alone with the infant, Gwendolyn Eydelman, while her mother was at work on Nov. 17. The man told deputies he became frustrated while changing the baby's diaper and then struck her in the head with a closed fist. He also admitted to squeezing the child's midsection prior to calling 911, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found baby Gwendolyn unresponsive. Paramedics took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Doctors informed detectives that she had suffered a severe skull fracture consistent with high force impact, bleeding on the brain and numerous fractures consistent with compression trauma.
She was placed on life support but succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 19.
Deputies said Eydelman is not the child's biological father, though his name is on the birth certificate. He met the infant's 26-year-old mother when she was three months pregnant with Gwendolyn.
Aside from first-degree murder, Eydelman is also charged with violating his probation. He is being held in the Pinellas County jail. The investigation is ongoing.
