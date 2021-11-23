Police arrested a New York man after he jumped a guard rail and tackled WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during a broadcast Monday night.

According to FOX5 in New York, the NYPD charged Elisah Spencer, 24, with attempted assault and disrupting a live sporting event.

Investigators said Spencer was seen on the broadcast running at a full sprint and tackling Rollins as he walked to the backstage area following a performance at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

Security helped pull the man off of the wrestler and led Spencer out of the arena.

The company issued a statement after the incident reading, "WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."