JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --On August 30, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash involving two boats in Little River in the Escatawpa area.
Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says 57-year old Calvin Brewer of George County died in the accident.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says three juveniles were in the second boat. They were treated for minor injuries.
The accident happened around 10:15 Sunday morning. The investigation is being conducted by The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.
