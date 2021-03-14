JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators said a man died Sunday while burning on his property in Jackson County.

Firefighters were called to Larue-Dantzler Road in the Larue community around 4 p.m. after getting a report of a woods fire. At the scene, they found the body of a 66-year-old man.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the man died from injuries he received during the controlled burn. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s department and the Mississippi state fire marshal are still investigating what led up to the man's death.