The Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested 49-year-old David Starks for multiple burglaries, including one where he entered the residence by using doggie door.
On Wednesday, November 6, officers responded to a residence located on Hollywood Boulevard regarding a burglary in progress.
They say as the suspect made entry through an open large dog door, the victim was able to secure herself in her bedroom until officers arrived. Officials say during a search of the residence, Starks was located hiding in a bathroom.
According to authorities, Starks admitted to entering through the dog door and removed two guitars from the residence which were located by the backyard fence. The property was returned to the owner.
Officials say Starks has also been identified as a suspect in another FWBPD burglary case which is actively being investigated. Starks is charged with burglary to an occupied structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.