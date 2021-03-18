ESCAMBIA Co., Ala. (WALA) - State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced that on March 17 an Escambia County jury found Jeffery Lamar Andrew Hall guilty of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer (two counts), battery on law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, on October 5, 2019, Deputy Aaron Myers was dispatched to the Tom Thumb located at 7040 West Highway 98 for a possible burglary in process.

They say the incident began when Myers arrived and approached a car he observed the defendant in the passenger seat inhaling from a glass smoking pipe.

Officials say the deputy informed Hall that he was being arrested for a narcotics violation and that he needed to exit the car. They say the defendant refused and the struggle began with the defendant punching and kicking the deputy.

They say a second deputy assisted in the struggle to arrest the defendant but the defendant continued to fight with the deputies and pulled out a box cutter that cut deputy Myers. They say deputies were able to finally subdue the defendant with the use of a taser. The glass pipe contained Methamphetamine.

Hall’s sentencing is set for May 20.

The investigation and arrest was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Blake Adams prosecuted the case.