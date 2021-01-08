Man invades home, steals two cars on violent "rampage" in Escambia Co., deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An Escambia County is accused of going on a rampage along Scenic Highway Friday morning, breaking into a home before stealing two vehicles.
Investigators say, after invading the home and stealing a phone, 31-year-old David Slocovich jumped off the balcony and took a car. He allegedly bailed out in a General Electric (GE) parking lot, where he carjacked a vehicle with a female passenger inside, crashing it into a concrete barrier. Police say he then tried to steal an 18-wheeler in the GE parking lot, but was fought off by a trucker. He was then arrested by an Escambia County deputy. Slocovich is believed to have been under the influence.
"Erratic behavior, the words he was saying and the sheer violence of what he was doing, to me it doesn't matter what he was on," Sheriff Chip Simmons said. "To me he terrorized three groups of people."
The innocent female passenger is expected to be ok.
"I'm certainly glad nobody was seriously injured and I'm glad to say he's going to answer for these crimes," Sheriff Simmons said.
The full release from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office can be read below:
"David Neil Slocovich’s (DOB: 11/15/89) rampage started around 8:30 this morning at a residence on the 8700-block of Scenic Highway, when he walked inside a home demanding car keys and taking items. The victim tried to call 9-1-1. Slocovich stole the phone right out of the victim’s hand. A physical altercation ensued, but Slocovich got away by jumping off the condo’s balcony. He then broke the window to the victim’s car and left the scene.
Slocovich, wasn’t done yet. He made his way to the General Electric Wind Energy plant parking lot on the 8300-block of Scenic Highway. He stole a company vehicle with a female passenger still inside. He crashed the stolen van into a concrete barricade in the same parking lot, injuring himself and the female victim.
Slocovich then tried to steal an 18-wheeler in the same parking lot, but the driver of truck fought back. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Dunlap was the first to arrive on scene. He quickly placed cuffs on Slocovich ending his rampage.
The female victim and Slocovich were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. Slocovich, who was believed to be under the influence at the time, is being evaluated and will be charged with home invasion, depriving 911 services, criminal mischief, carjacking, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary."
All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
