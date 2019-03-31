Man sentenced for punishing girlfriend’s son with scalding hot water

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WGNO) -- A New Orleans man pleaded guilty in a child-cruelty case and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Court documents show 26-year-old Marcel Davis, Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and to domestic abuse battery involving burning.
Davis admitted to abusing his girlfriend’s son after the boy had urinated on himself on the morning of April 26, 2018.
After the boy’s mother left for work, Davis partially filled a bathtub with water heated to 130 degrees and forced the child to stand and sit in it.
The child continued to be subjected to the scalding water while Davis stepped out of the house for a phone call.
Police reports say the young boy incurred second- and third-degree burns on nearly 20 percent of his body.
Despite blistered and sloughing skin on his feet, ankles, back, buttocks and genitals, the boy was not taken for hospital treatment for four days, court records show.
The victim’s mother told authorities that Davis had threatened to kill her if she took the child to a doctor and took away her phone at one point.
The victim’s mother and siblings told investigators Davis had physically abused them previously.
As part of a plea deal, Davis was sentenced to eight years and six years, to be served at the same time (total of 8 years).
State prosecutors agreed to have Davis sentenced as a multiple-felony offender only on the domestic abuse count.
