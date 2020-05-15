ESACMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, they are looking for a man in connection to the cold case homicide of Marcus Virgin in 2003.
David Lasha Dale is wanted for the 2003 cold case homicide of Marcus Virgin. Virgin went out with his friends on May 8, 2003 and was never seen again. His body was never found. Over the following years, investigators received information that indicated Virgin had been murdered.
DNA evidence was discovered in 2007, but was not enough for an arrest at the time. In 2019, as part of a renewed focus on cold cases, the DNA evidence in this case was reexamined and led to new information.
If you have information regarding David Dale’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 433-STOP (850-433-7867) or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.
