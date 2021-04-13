Carbon footprint Mastercard

Mastercard will let you know your carbon footprint based on what you purchase.

The credit card company has created a calculator to understand how spending habits contribute to carbon emissions.

The tool doesn't track individual transactions. Instead, it focuses on specific spending categories.

It calculates the impact of transactions by using an average footprint for different industries.

This is Mastercard's latest move to be more sustainable. The company plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

