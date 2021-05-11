The folks at toymaker Mattel want you to give them your old toys.
This week the toy company announced a pilot recycle program called Mattel Playback.
The company says it will take your old toys and use much of them to make new toys.
Right now, Mattel is accepting items from three brands -- Barbie, Matchbox and Mega Toys.
You can give your old toys to Mattel by going to their website, printing a free shipping label and mailing the toys back to the company.
Mattel says those that cannot be repurposed will be turned into other products or converted from waste to energy.
