The world's largest meat producer is shutting down all its beef plants in the United States, Canada and Australia in response to a cyber attack.

JBS is shutting down nine of its beef plants in the U.S.

That means about 20 percent less beef is being processed.

In a statement, the company said it hopes to restore its systems as soon as possible. The company said it "took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation."

Just last month, Colonial Pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million dollars to end a ransomware attack that prompted panic buying of gasoline and price spikes.