More than 6 million people went through TSA security since last Thursday to fly over the Easter holiday weekend.

Sunday's 1.5 million airline passengers is 10 times the number that traveled on Easter last year, but still well below 2019 levels.

The surge in passengers was significant enough to force Delta to fill middle seats, despite its promise not to do so again until May 1.

While air travel is making a comeback, the CDC is still only recommending it for those who are fully vaccinated.