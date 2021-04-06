More than 6 million people went through TSA security since last Thursday to fly over the Easter holiday weekend.
Sunday's 1.5 million airline passengers is 10 times the number that traveled on Easter last year, but still well below 2019 levels.
The surge in passengers was significant enough to force Delta to fill middle seats, despite its promise not to do so again until May 1.
While air travel is making a comeback, the CDC is still only recommending it for those who are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.