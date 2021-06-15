Millions of medical devices -- seen as life support for many -- are being recalled because of a potentially toxic defect.

On Monday, Philips issued a recall notification for millions of its sleep apnea and CPAP machines.

The company says the recall effects several varieties of machines including some DreamStation products.

The problem is a foam in the machines used to soften the sound made by the machines.

Philips says no deaths have been reported.

The company advises those who use effected CPAP and BiLevel PAP machines to stop using them and use an alternative.