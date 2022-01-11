(WALA) -- Nearly 15,000 pounds of mislabeled beef sticks are being recalled.
The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Abbyland Foods Inc.'s Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks were mislabeled and didn't disclose a known allergen.
The recall notice says the beef sticks contain milk, which was not declared on the product label.
They were produced in 2-pound clear plastic packages between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2021 with sell by dates of Nov. 15, 2022, or Nov. 17, 2022.
Consumers are urged to throw out the recalled product or return it.
