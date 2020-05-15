JACKSON, Miss. -- The Mississippi Gaming Commission, upon consideration of the amendments to Executive Order 1477 from Governor Tate Reeves allowing certain businesses to reopen, and specifically with the approval of guidelines required by the State Health Officer, the Commission allows that each casino may reopen at its discretion, no sooner than 8 a.m. on May 21, 2020.
The general reopening guidelines include:
1. The number of guests on the property shall be limited to no greater than 50% the property's maximum occupancy.
2. Limit points of entry for each guest to be screened prior to entry.
3. During the initial screening, guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask.
4. Signage will be placed at entrances depicting a checklist of COVID-19 symptoms and asking staff and guests not to enter the property if their answer is "Yes" to any question on the checklist.
5. Waiting areas/lines will be marked to observe social distancing standards and to require guests to stand 6' apart.
6. Hand sanitizer stations will be located at all entry or exit points and throughout the casino floor.
7. Staff members will be regularly deployed to guest and staff member touch-points for cleaning and disinfecting.
8. Deep cleaning will happen overnight.
9. Valet will be discontinued.
10. No entertainment or special event gatherings.
11. VIP lounges will remain closed.
12. Guests not adhering to physical distancing and any other requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard the requirements they will be asked to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.