BILOXI, Miss. --State Troopers responded to a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 28, 2021, on Highway 63 southbound near Plant Daniel Power Plant in Jackson County.
When Troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the vehicle left the scene, leaving one deceased person in the median.
The suspected vehicle is described as a dark gray 1997-2003 Ford F-150, F-250, or Expedition missing the driver’s side rearview mirror.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 228-396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, at 1-877-787-5898.
This incident is still under investigation.
