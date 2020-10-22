OCEAN SPRINGS, MS - Gulf Islands National Seashore has completed damage assessments and all Mississippi barrier islands are now open for visitor access, except the Ship Island pier remains closed due to Hurricane Sally damage and the Ship Island facilities including restrooms and the water system are closed per routine seasonal closures.
The Davis Bayou day use areas reopened on October 11, 2020 and the campground was reopened October 13, 2020.
The William M. Colmer Visitor Center and Administrative Offices remain closed, under COVID-19 Adaptive Recovery Phase II operations.
Ship Island (formerly known as East and West Ship Islands) was reconnected by the US Army Corps of Engineers in Spring 2019 as part of the Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program.
Though the island has been reconnected, the restored area and the area formerly known as East Ship Island remain an active construction area.
For visitor safety, camping and beach fires will not be permitted on the area formerly known as East Ship Island and no visitor use will be permitted in the Camille Cut or restored island area until construction is completed in Spring 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.