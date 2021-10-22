MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Pastor John Breland is the senior pastor of South Coast Church in Mobile. He has led several groups from his church on mission trips to Haiti. I interviewed him Friday night for FOX10 News to get his thoughts on the current situation there.

Pastor Breland was there last year just before the president of the country was assassinated. The country has always had unrest but has spiraled down even more.

Regarding the missionaries being held for ransom there, Breland says they probably felt very safe going there, even though the country has been declared "off limits" for Americans to travel by the State Department. That's because they've worked with groups on the ground there for a long time.

The missionary group just happened to be in a gang "hot spot" near an orphanage when they were taken, Breland said.

Pastor Breland and church members have been traveling to Haiti for eight years. Prior to this, they have felt very comfortable, staying away from Port-au-Prince, the capital city.