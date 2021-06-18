The moratorium on homeowner evictions is coming to end, leaving more than 8 million total households facing eviction.

About 2.1 million are still behind on their mortgages, while many more renters are in financial distress.

According to a Harvard University report, most of the homeowners at risk of foreclosure are either low-income or families of color.

Congress has dedicated $10 billion to help homeowners get caught up on payments, but it's unclear if that funding will make it to families in time.

The CDC order stopping some evictions and federal limitations on foreclosures for federally-backed housing will expire on June 30.