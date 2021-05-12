More Americans are now on the move as vaccinations are helping to fuel domestic travel.

Experts say it's only expected to get busier.

AAA now predicts a massive increase in travel over this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Company officials estimate roughly 37 million people will venture at least 50 miles from home during the holiday. That's a 60 percent increase from 2020.

Highways aren't the only places seeing more traffic. Airports are buzzing with new life as well

The TSA has announced more than 1.7 million people took to the skies Sunday.

Meanwhile, tourism is also gaining tractionm with cities such as New York boasting a rise in out-of-state visitors.

AAA is also predicting roughly 2.5 million Americans could take to the skies over the Memorial Day weekend, creating the possibility of yet another flying record.