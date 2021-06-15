More dangerous heat is about to hit the West Coast.

Experts say a potentially deadly heat wave is expected to hit much of the West and Southwest in the coming days.

States including California, Nevada and Arizona are all faced with the possibility of record-breaking temperatures that could see the thermometer reaching up into the 120s or even higher.

The heat is building in regions that are already experiencing record droughts and are prone to wildfires, stoking fears of power outages and heat-related health issues.

The extreme weather is expected to last through the weekend.