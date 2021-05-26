If your holiday weekend travel plans, call for a stop through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, be sure you pack your patience along with all your other belongings.
That's because airport officials are estimating that more than one million travelers will pass through the airport this weekend.
Balram Bheodari, the airport's interim general manager, said, "We are now at approximately 80% of our normal daily flight operations and about approximately 70 plus percentage in daily passengers demand for this memorial holiday."
The surge is expected Wednesday through Monday.
Safety procedures including face mask requirements and enhanced cleaning protocols are still in place.
