If you're buying flowers this Mother's Day weekend, you may notice some blooms are harder to find and prices may be higher.

The flower industry says the pandemic continues to impact their business.

Issues with imports and bad weather in South America mean less flowers, vases and supplies for businesses to work with.

As a result, consumers may end up paying more this year.

The flower shortage is also expected to impact wedding season, which is starting to pick up across the nation as pandemic restriction ease.

Florists are urging brides to shop early and be flexible with their dream arrangements.