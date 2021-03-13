PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Security at Naval Air Station Pensacola has given the all-clear signal after a 911 call was investigated.
Navy Security Forces briefly closed the gates into the base while the call was being investigated.
Navy Security Forces and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office ensured there was no threat before opening both gates.
Details about the nature of the call have not been released.
