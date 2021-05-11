NASA officials confirm their latest spacecraft -- OSIRIS-REx -- has officially begun its journey back to earth after departing an asteroid.

NASA says materials on this asteroid could actually help explain how our solar system came to be. This mission has been years in the making.

OSIRIS-REx was launched from Earth back in 2016. It then took two years for it to reach the asteroid, where it's been collecting what researchers hope will be important outer space specimens.

The samples -- weighing roughly two pounds -- aren't expected to reach earth for another two years in 2023.

NASA says roughly 75 percent of the asteroid debris will be saved for future experiments and testing.