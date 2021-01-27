BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. --NASA is set to begin a new round of tests for development of RS-25 engines that will help power the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars.
The first test of the new series is set for January 28 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
The test will be streamed live on NASA TV.
The upcoming test series will provide data to enhance production of new RS-25 engines and several engine components that are being manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies.
Operators also will demonstrate engine gimbaling capabilities, using a newly installed A-1 Test Stand thrust vector control system. “Gimbaling” refers to how the engine must move on a tight circular axis in order to ensure proper flight trajectory.
Resumption of RS-25 single-engine testing on the A-1 Test Stand follows completion of major maintenance work on the facility originally built for Apollo Program testing more than 50 years ago.
Projects designed to ensure the facility continues functioning at a high level included upgrading piping and the test stand flame deflector, painting the 40,000-gallon liquid oxygen 100,000-gallon liquid hydrogen tanks, remodeling the Test Control Center, and upgrading the data acquisition system, facility cameras, and facility control systems. The new NASA-designed-and-manufactured thrust vector control system also was finalized and installed during this time.
“It is exciting to return to hot fire testing at the A-1 Test Stand,” Stennis RS-25 Project Manager Chip Ellis said. “We have worked hard the last 20 or so months to complete needed test stand maintenance projects. Now, the team is ready to get back to the business of testing for future deep space missions.”
The engine will be fired seven times for a total of 3,650 seconds during the first half of 2021. The schedule calls for six full-duration tests of about eight and a half minutes (500 seconds) and one hot fire of just under 11 minutes (650 seconds).
A full duration test refers to the time the engine must fire during an actual launch in order to power SLS towards orbit. Longer duration hot fires are conducted to test the limits of engine performance.
For about half of the firing time, the engines will operate at 111 of the power level at which the original space shuttle main engines were designed to perform. Operators will also demonstrate operation at the 113 percent power level for an extended period, as was initially demonstrated in a February 2018 hot fire.
