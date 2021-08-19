MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- The Navy said two people were hurt when a helicopter crashed during a training flight near Milton.
An instructor pilot and a student naval aviator suffered serious injuries when a Navy TH-57 Sea Ranger crashed at Naval Outlying Landing Field Santa Rosa. The helicopter was assigned to Training Air Wing Five at NAS Whiting Field.
The Navy said it is still working to determine what led to the crash.
