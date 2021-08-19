U.S. Navy TH-57C Sea Ranger

(FILE PHOTO)  Two U.S. Navy TH-57C Sea Ranger helicopters conduct a formation training flight over Pensacola Beach, Fla. The aircraft are assigned to Training Air Wing 5 aboard Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida. Training Air Wing 5 conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced undergraduate flight training for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Antonio More)(Feb. 23, 2017)

 US NAVY PHOTO

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- The Navy said two people were hurt when a helicopter crashed during a training flight near Milton.

An instructor pilot and a student naval aviator suffered serious injuries when a Navy TH-57 Sea Ranger crashed at Naval Outlying Landing Field Santa Rosa. The helicopter was assigned to Training Air Wing Five at NAS Whiting Field.

The Navy said it is still working to determine what led to the crash.

MORE US AND WORLD NEWS

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.