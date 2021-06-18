Trailblazing American women will be featured on a new design of quarters.

The U.S. Mint announced some of the figures set to be memorialized on its latest series of quarters honoring notable American women.

Poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou will be one icon to look out for on your coins during the agency's five-year program.

The Mint will also feature the first American woman in space, Sally Ride; first female principal chief of the Cherokee nations, Wilma Mankiller; and the first Asian-American Hollywood star, Anna May Wong. Others will be featured as well.

The coins are scheduled to start circulating in 2022.