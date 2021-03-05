JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The Jacksonville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that Andrew William Griswold, 28, of Niceville, Florida, turned himself in today on charges related to his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement provided assistance.

According to the FBI, Griswold is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress; and knowingly engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

His initial appearance was held today at 4:00pm CST, and the government will not be seeking pre-trial detention in this case.

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.