NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) - A Niceville woman was arrested Tuesday, February 16, on charges she sexually abused a young child over a seven month period in 2018.
Officials say the victim was five-years-old at the time of the abuse.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office served two warrants on 50-year old Katrina Puri this morning - lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim less than sixteen.
According to officials, a caretaker reported noticing redness on the child during bath time and sexual behaviors. The victim told the caretaker, and subsequently investigators, that Puri touched her inappropriately on a number of occasions, sometimes when she was clothed and sometimes when she was not.
During an interview Puri denied any sexual abuse took place.
