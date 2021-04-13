Have some old nike shoes that have been sitting in your closet?

Well, you might be able to give them back.

This week, Nike announced it's accepting newly-bought shoes that have been gently worn or have a manufacturing flaw.

Shoes have to be returned within a 60-day window from the date of purchase.

The company will then clean, fix them up and re-sell them at select stores at bargain prices.

Eight Nike stores in the U.S. are selling the refurbished shoes, but there are plans to sell them at 15 locations by the end of April.