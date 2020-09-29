OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fl. --The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion robbery that took place early this morning at a home in Holt, west of Crestview.
According to OCSO, the victim went outside his residence on Belgium Run around 5 a.m. to investigate a noise and was confronted by an armed man wearing a blue COVID style mask, baseball hat, black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. And they say the man pointed the gun at the victim and forced him back inside where he then stole several items, including medication.
The victim says he cooperated due to there being three children asleep inside the house, but as the robber fled in a dark colored, mid-2000s year, American-made four door sedan with silver door handles, he fired several shots at the vehicle, which could have bullet holes as a result.
No one was injured during the crime.
The armed robber is described as a white male, about 5’9” tall and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.689.5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
