FORT WALTON BEACH, Fl. --A narcotics search warrant executed on October 8 by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office MultiAgency Drug Task force led to the arrests of two Fort Walton Beach men on charges of operating a public nuisance structure for drug activity and more.
Four other individuals inside the home at the time also face charges.
33 year old Aaron Simmons and 34 year old Teddy Lanieux are charged with operating a nuisance structure for drug activity as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Lanieux is charged with possession of a controlled substance while Simmons has additional charges of destroying or tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to OCSO, the search of the home turned up used hypodermic needles, methamphetamine, and more.
There have been three search warrants at this location within the last twelve months.
OCSO says, others arrested during this latest search warrant include 33 year old Laura Hanan of Shalimar for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia; 46 year old Matthew Struck of Fort Walton Beach and 32 year old Jonathan Pegues of Shalimar for possession of drug paraphernalia; and 21 year old Cierra Banks for providing a false name to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.