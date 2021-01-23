DESTIN, Fla. (WALA)-- According to OCSO, deputies stopped a successful getaway for five Fort Walton Beach residents who had just pulled off a burglary at a home in Destin.
Units responded to a house on Harbor Lane Friday morning around 12:20 in reference to a burglary that had just taken place. The victim says individuals had stolen a safe with coins, jewelry and high-end watches, valued at nearly $25,000.
He also said he'd spotted a silver sedan with tinted windows in the area on this day, as well as previous days.
OCSO states, a deputy found two suspects dressed in black running from the scene and detained them. A shoe print found at the scene matched one of the suspect’s shoes.
An OCSO Corporal then saw the suspect vehicle fleeing across Okaloosa Island and was able to get it stopped in Ft Walton Beach. The safe and property taken from the residence, as well as a ski mask were inside the car.
Three individuals in the vehicle, Brendon Scarver, Cordell Rudolph, and Nigel Frye were arrested, as well as the two individuals, Savion Reed and Jadarrell Sampson, who were seen running from the area.
All five face charges of burglary and grand theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.