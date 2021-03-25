OCSO: Gunfire at intersection injures one

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the area of Bluewater Boulevard and Antiqua Cove Tuesday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

Officials say deputies on scene found spent casings in the middle of the intersection.

They say a few moments later, a nearby hospital notified the Sheriff’s Office of the arrival of a shooting victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The vehicle the teen had been driving was located in the parking lot of the hospital with numerous bullet holes in it. Additional details will be released as the facts are developed and confirmed.