DESTIN, Fla. --A Destin business was robbed at gunpoint early this morning and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the two men responsible.
Deputies were called to the Texaco store at 201 Harbor Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery.
According to OCSO, the clerk says the two men came in and one approached the counter with a gun, demanding money. They got some cash before running out the door and heading west.
Both suspects are described as short, slim black males between the ages of twenty and twenty-five.
They also both wore a mask, baseball cap, and gloves.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
