UPDATE: According to OCSO, Aiden has been returned home to his family and is safe.
A homeowner on Lakeview Street spotted him around 4:30 p.m. and called the OCSO. Aiden had run towards a lake and was hiding but deputies found him this time.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. --The search continues for 13-year old autistic child Aiden Howey in the Shoffner Boulevard area near Crestview.
He was last seen leaving home this morning by a security camera but did not return. The OCSO and tracking K9s from Okaloosa Correctional Institution have been out throughout the day.
Aiden has been spotted a few times but then runs into woods. They're asking residents in that area to please check around their homes, especially in any sheds and/or outbuildings. Aiden had been seen running from a shed in the area earlier this afternoon.
If anyone sees him, just dial 911 or call our OCSO dispatch number at 689-5705.
