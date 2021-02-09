OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. --42 years ago today someone gunned down a popular convenience store clerk working on Okaloosa Island, but Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators are still hoping for a break in the cold case.

George Myers was working at a store at the corner of Highway 98 and Santa Rosa Boulevard the morning of February 9, 1979.

A customer who went in around 3 a.m. initially couldn't find the clerk, but went into a storage room and discovered the 56-year old Myers on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The store safe, cash register, and his wallet were left untouched, so the motive remains very much a mystery four decades later.

Anyone who has any information on this cold case is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.