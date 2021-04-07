OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --A hit and run suspect from Georgia arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office for driving under the influence Tuesday was also charged with child neglect after a deputy found a three year old child in her damaged car during the traffic stop.

24 year old Taylor Smith of Warner Robbins was taken into custody Tuesday near the Seawall on Okaloosa Island.

The OCSO had received multiple calls describing Smith's car after it reportedly sideswiped another vehicle and kept going westbound on Highway 98.

The deputy says Smith became belligerent and was staggering and slurring her speech when he pulled her over. She also refused to get back in her car after walking into the travel lane.

According to OCSO, breath samples resulted in blood alcohol results of .176 and .181.

The child was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and the FHP is handling the traffic crash investigation.