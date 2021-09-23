COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WALA) -- A shooter opened fire inside a Tennessee grocery store on Thursday, killing at least one, and wounding 12 others.
Collierville Chief of Police Dale Lane said the shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted wound.
Investigators said the first call came in around 1:30 p.m. from the Kroger on Byhalia Road in Collierville.
Lane described the scene inside as 'horrific' and the worst thing he's ever seen in his law enforcement career.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Eleven people were taken to the hospital in ambulances, and another victim was taken by a private vehicle.
The chief said the shooter's car is still in the parking lot, but it has not been searched. Police are waiting for additional equipment to arrive on scene before they enter the vehicle.
No other details were released.
