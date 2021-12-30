Operation Boo Dat: 30 arrested, 5 teens recovered in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNOE) - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested 30 people and recovered five missing/endangered teens as part of a two-month long operation in the New Orleans area.

Operation Boo Dat 2021 took place from mid-October to Dec. 24. Among the 30 people arrested were 17 for felony sex offender registration violations.

The missing/runaway teens were ages 14-16 and were found to be living in various motels and residences where alleged criminal activity was taking place. They were found with or had recently been with adult males and are thought to be the victims of sex trafficking, a common fate among runaway teens who do not soon make it home.

Arrests also included a man accused of raping a 12-year-old.

Here are the highlights that were shared by the U.S. Marshal’s Service:

Recoveries of Operation Boo Dat 2021 include:

The recoveries of five missing/endangered teens with one being a 16-year-old female JPSO runaway who left her residence in Marrero (Jefferson Parish) by allegedly stealing a relative’s vehicle and a handgun. That teen, who was known to have ties to Bourbon Street and the Chef Highway area of New Orleans, was recovered at a residence in the 7900 block of Benson Street New Orleans, LA and was located living with several adults to include an adult female strip club dancer. While not included in the three recoveries, a 17-year-old female who had been missing/runaway for some time was arrested in Hammond, LA on a Tangipahoa Parish felony warrant for Human Trafficking. That female was also wanted on a warrant out of Natchez, Mississippi for stealing a vehicle. She is known to have prior ties to several female runaways from New Orleans as well as ties to organized gang activities.

The second recovery involved a 14-year-old female with possible sex trafficking ties being recovered at a motel off Read Blvd. in New Orleans East. She was located along with a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old female staying in a motel room. The room smelled of Marijuana and alcohol. The girls advised that before moving to that room they were in another motel room with adult males from Baton Rouge, LA who left/stranded them to return to Baton Rouge, LA due to the adult men’s cousin being shot.

A third recovery was the result of a collateral lead request from USMS Middle District of Louisiana to attempt to locate a 15-year-old runaway female for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. That teen had prior human sex trafficking issues in Baton Rouge, but her pimp had recently been murdered. She was located living with her 17-year-old boyfriend and one of his relatives at an apartment in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road New Orleans, LA. Information was also developed that the female was regularly leaving the apartment to meet with adult males in New Orleans East. The case is also possibly associated with an armed robbery that occurred in the same area.

The fourth and fifth recoveries were of two sisters ages 15 and 16 with one missing out of St. Tammany Parish, LA and the younger sister missing out of Baton Rouge, LA. Both females may be victims of adult(s) felony criminal sexual activities and they were recovered at an apartment in Baton Rouge with critical support from USMS Middle District of Louisiana and Baton Rouge Police Department.

Other Highlights of Operation Boo Dat 2021 include: