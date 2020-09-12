GULF BREEZE, Fla. – Gulf Islands National Seashore announces that the Fort Pickens, Perdido Key/Johnson Beach, Santa Rosa/Opal Beach, and Okaloosa Areas in Florida will close on Saturday, September 12, at 5:00 pm ahead of the approaching storm.
A mandatory evacuation of the Fort Pickens campground will occur Sunday September 13, with all campers expected to leave the area by 9:00 am.
The anticipated intense winds, rough seas, and heavy rain will impact these areas and are expected to cause flooding of roads and coastal areas. Current predications indicate that the park may be affected by these storms.
Closed areas include the Fort Pickens Area, Perdido Key Area including Johnson Beach, Opal Beach Area, and Okaloosa Area.
These Florida areas will remain closed until further notice. The Fort Barrancas area remains closed due to closures of the NAS Pensacola. Highway 399, J. Earle Bowden Way, and the Naval Live Oaks day use areas, will remain open until further notice.
Park staff will assess conditions once the weather passes and throughout the next few days and announce updates as appropriate.
