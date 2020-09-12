OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. – Gulf Islands National Seashore announces the Mississippi mainland and islands will close today, Saturday, September 12, at 5:00 pm, in anticipation of intense winds, rough seas, and heavy rain that will impact these areas.
A mandatory evacuation of the Davis Bayou campground will occur Sunday September 13, with all campers expected to leave the area by 9:00.
The severe weather is anticipated to cause flooding of roads and coastal areas. Current predications are for the park to be affected by the approaching storm.
Closed areas and islands include the Davis Bayou Area, Petit Bois, West Petit Bois, Horn, and Ship islands, as well as the NPS-owned portion of Cat Island.
These Mississippi areas will remain closed until further notice.
Park staff will assess conditions once the weather passes and throughout the next few days and announce updates as appropriate.
