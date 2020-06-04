PASCAGOULA, Miss. – Pascagoula Mayor Steve Demetropoulos has declared a local emergency as we prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal to make its way toward the Gulf Coast.
Forecasters predict Cristobal could bring significant rainfall to our area with the potential for flooding this weekend into early next week. Self-service sandbags will be available for the public at the Jackson County Fairgrounds (2902 Shortcut Road) after 1 p.m. on June 4. Citizens should bring their own shovels and are asked to maintain social distancing while filling bags.
Current projections are that Cristobal could reach the Gulf Coast late Sunday into Monday. Citizens should closely monitor the forecast.
Attached is the Proclamation issued by Mayor Demetropoulos.
