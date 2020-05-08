PASCAGOULA, Miss. – The 60-day suspension on disconnections for Pascagoula Utilities customers will end May 14th. Lock off procedures and all normal policies will resume June 1st.
All accounts with a balance 30 days past due are subject to lock off. Customers will need to make arrangements prior to the day services are turned off due to nonpayment.
Pascagoula Utilities can be reached at (228) 938-6633 for questions regarding utility accounts. Customers can also view current billing, past billings, and make payments online at cityofpascagoula.com.
